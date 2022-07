COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio's unofficial death penalty moratorium will continue past Gov. Mike DeWine's first term, based on a pair of reprieves for the first two executions of 2023 that were announced Friday.

The news follows DeWine's decision a week ago to postpone the remaining execution scheduled for this year, pushing the October date for Quisi Bryan, convicted of killing a Cleveland police officer, to early in 2026.