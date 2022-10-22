Officials vow more police patrols to curb NYC subway crime

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City and state officials on Saturday announced new efforts to curb violence and other crimes on the city's subway system, including increased police patrols, cameras and mental health help for those in need.
Mayor Eric Adams and Gov. Kathy Hochul, both Democrats, and other officials disclosed the new measures in the wake of more disturbing attacks in the system, including the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy on an A train in Queens earlier this month and the death of a man pushed in front of another Queens train during a dispute on Monday.