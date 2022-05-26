Officials: Kentucky man charged with killing wife, daughters

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) —

Police have charged a Kentucky man with killing his wife and two adult daughters, authorities said.

Steven Wilson, 64, was charged Wednesday with three counts of murder-domestic violence in the deaths of Lisa Wilson, 65, Bryonny Wilson, 42, and Bronwyn Wilson, 38, Lexington Police said in a statement.

Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn told news outlets that the women killed were Wilson's wife and daughters.

Officers responded to a report of a disorder with a gun at the family's home Wednesday afternoon and found the victims suffering from gunshot wounds, police said. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Wilson was taken to the Fayette County Detention Center. Online jail records don't say whether he has an attorney.