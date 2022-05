WOODLAWN, Md. (AP) — Seven people, including police officers and EMS personnel, were injured in an explosion at a Maryland nail salon on Monday night, officials said.

Baltimore County police officers responded to a disturbance at a Woodlawn nail salon and encountered a person who refused to leave, police said in a news release. He refused to follow officers’ commands and ran to the back of the store where he started a fire that produced an explosion, police said.