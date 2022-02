NEW YORK (AP) — An off-duty New York City police officer was shot in the left foot in Manhattan on Saturday, police said. It is the seventh time an NYPD officer has been shot this year.

The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. near Broadway and 130th Street in the borough's Manhattanville section. The officer was taken to Mount Sinai Morningside hospital in stable condition, police said.