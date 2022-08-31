Obstruction emerges as key focus in Trump documents probe ERIC TUCKER, JILL COLVIN and MICHAEL BALSAMO, Associated Press Aug. 31, 2022 Updated: Aug. 31, 2022 11:19 a.m.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department says classified documents were “likely concealed and removed” from a storage room at former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate as part of an effort to obstruct the federal investigation into the discovery of the government records.
The FBI also seized boxes and containers holding more than 100 classified records during its Aug. 8 search of Mar-a-Lago and found classified documents stashed in Trump's office, according to a filing late Tuesday that lays out the most detailed chronology to date of months of strained interactions between Justice Department officials and Trump representatives over the discovery of government secrets.
