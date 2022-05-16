Not guilty plea entered for man in fatal home invasion

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — A judge entered a not guilty plea on Monday for a man accused of fatally shooting the daughter of a former Kentucky lawmaker during a home invasion.

Shannon Gilday, 23, appeared in Madison Circuit Court for a continued arraignment on charges of murder, attempted murder, assault, burglary and criminal mischief, news outlets reported. His attorney tried to enter a plea of guilty but mentally ill on his behalf last week, but the prosecution argued against it and the judge continued the hearing.