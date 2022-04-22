Norwich students facing charges, tickets after hazing probe

NORTHFIELD, Vt. (AP) — Three Norwich University students are facing criminal charges and others are being issued civil tickets for hazing after an investigation into allegations of branding and waterboarding involving the women's rugby team at the private military school, Northfield police said Friday.

One 22-year-old female student is charged with simple assault and another is charged with reckless endangerment in the March 20 incident. Another student, 21, is charged with both simple assault and reckless endangerment, according to the police department.