GOSHEN, Ind. (AP) — Seven people were transported to hospitals following a bus crash Friday afternoon in northern Indiana, authorities said.

The Interurban Trolley bus struck a pole, Goshen Fire Chief Dan Sink said.

“We had to extricate the driver and a few other patrons on the bus,” Sink said.

The Interurban Trolley provides public transit with two routes from Elkhart to Goshen and Mishawaka and three circulator routes connecting major corridors in and around the City of Elkhart