A claim made at a Midland (MI) Public Schools board meeting was sharply refuted by the district’s superintendent Thursday.

In a message sent out to the Michigan school's community by Superintendent Michael Sharrow, he denied that litter boxes were kept in bathrooms for student “furries.” This rumor was spread after a clip was spread from a Dec. 20 Board of Education meeting where a resident made this claim.

“There is no truth whatsoever to this false statement/accusation! There have never been litter boxes within MPS schools,” Sharrow said. “It is such a source of disappointment that I felt the necessity to communicate this message to you.”

At the meeting, Midland resident Lisa Kawiecki Hansen said she heard about the litter boxes from kids, and they were for kids who “identified as cats.” She added that she was “really disturbed” by this and that she “will continue to investigate.”

According to Merriam-Webster, a "furry" is a person who dresses up in a costume resembling anthropomorphic animals. Furries will design costumes of, make art of, and role-play as their characters, and do not identify as animals like Hansen claimed.

“In this divisive/contentious world in which we currently find ourselves, I ask that if you hear wild accusations that don’t sound like something in which your Midland Public Schools Board of Education, Administration, District would be part, take a moment to send an MPSConnect message to me,” Sharrow said. “Midland Public Schools' main emphasis was, is and always will be to educate our community’s children with excellence, integrity and respect.”