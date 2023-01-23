No retrial in double-murder case "riddled" with problems

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans district attorney’s office says a man whose conviction in a 2004 double murder was thrown out won't be retried because modern DNA evidence and potential witness credibility issues mean the case is “riddled with unsolvable legal problems."
District Attorney Jason Williams’ office made the decision in the case of Darrill Henry, now 47, in the deaths of 89-year-old Durelli Watts and her 67-year-old daughter, Claire Gex, The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reported.