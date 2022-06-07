Skip to main content
No charges for off-duty officer who shot 2 during robbery

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — A Maryland grand jury declined to indict a police officer who shot and wounded two people during a robbery while off-duty, but police announced Tuesday that they've charged two people in the robbery.

The officer with the Maryland-National Capital Park Police Montgomery County Division was robbed May 5 while trying to buy a Playstation 5 in Parkville, Baltimore County police said in a news release. The officer reported that he shot two people after being robbed of the $440 he had to make the purchase, police said Monday. Officers responding to a report of shots fired found two people with gunshot wounds, police said at the time. Park police said that the officer was treated and released.

On Tuesday, police announced that two people had been arrested. One is charged with armed robbery and assault and the other is charged with conspiracy to commit armed robbery, police said. Charges were pending against a third suspect

