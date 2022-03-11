No Dem challenge to Abrams as field for 2022 elections set

ATLANTA (AP) — Democrat Stacey Abrams showed herself to be the unchallenged leader of her party in Georgia as candidate qualifying for the 2022 elections closed Friday, drawing no primary challengers in her bid for governor.
Three statewide Republicans will have a similarly easy path to the nomination, drawing no GOP opposition, including state Sen. Tyler Harper, who's running for agriculture commissioner, and two incumbent public service commissioners, Fitz Johnson of Atlanta and Tim Echols of Hoschton.