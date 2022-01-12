Newsom rejects claims his homelessness plan isn't working CHRISTOPHER WEBER and JULIE WATSON, Associated Press Jan. 12, 2022 Updated: Jan. 12, 2022 8:41 p.m.
1 of15 California Gov. Gavin Newsom, center, helps clean a homeless encampment alongside a freeway, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, in San Diego. Newsom is calling for $2 billion to expand access to housing and mental health services for homeless people. Gregory Bull/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 California Gov. Gavin Newsom, center, helps clean a homeless encampment alongside a freeway, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, in San Diego. Newsom is calling for $2 billion to expand access to housing and mental health services for homeless people. Gregory Bull/AP Show More Show Less 3 of15
4 of15 California Gov. Gavin Newsom climbs an embankment as he helps clean a homeless encampment alongside a freeway, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, in San Diego. Newsom is calling for $2 billion to expand access to housing and mental health services for homeless people. Gregory Bull/AP Show More Show Less
5 of15 California Gov. Gavin Newsom, left, helps clean a homeless encampment alongside a freeway, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, in San Diego. Newsom is calling for $2 billion to expand access to housing and mental health services for homeless people. Gregory Bull/AP Show More Show Less 6 of15
7 of15 California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a news conference after helping to clean a homeless encampment along alongside a freeway, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, in San Diego. Newsom is calling for $2 billion to expand access to housing and mental health services for homeless people. Gregory Bull/AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 California Gov. Gavin Newsom, left, speaks during a news conference as a homeless encampment sits along alongside a freeway, behind, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, in San Diego. Newsom is calling for $2 billion to expand access to housing and mental health services for homeless people. Gregory Bull/AP Show More Show Less 9 of15
10 of15 California Gov. Gavin Newsom, third from right, shakes hands with National Guard members at a BusTest Express mobile COVID-19 testing site in Paramount, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less
11 of15 California Gov. Gavin Newsom helps clean a homeless encampment alongside a freeway, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, in San Diego. Newsom is calling for $2 billion to expand access to housing and mental health services for homeless people. Gregory Bull/AP Show More Show Less 12 of15
13 of15 California Gov. Gavin Newsom visits a BusTest Express mobile COVID-19 testing site in Paramount, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 People listen to California Gov. Gavin Newsom, foreground, as they wait in line to take a test at a BusTest Express mobile COVID-19 testing site in Paramount, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less
15 of15
PARAMOUNT, Calif. (AP) — Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday rejected claims by the sheriff of California’s most populous county that record spending on homelessness initiatives isn’t putting a dent in the problem of people living in the streets and the state isn't held accountable for where the billions of dollars go.
Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva criticized Newsom's announcement this week that he would add $2 billion under his latest budget proposal to an existing $12 billion plan to reduce the number of homeless Californians.
Written By
CHRISTOPHER WEBER and JULIE WATSON