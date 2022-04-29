New tool lets you to search for books set in your hometown

A new search tool will allow avid readers to search for book titles that have local flair.

Creators at Crossword Solver have made a database linked with Goodreads.com that will allow searchers to find the top books in the categories of historical, mystery, romance, thriller, sci-fi and fantasy in the setting of their choice.

Information also shows which cities and states are the top in each respective category and how many books are based in those locations.

In Illinois, Chicago is the city with the most book settings, and comes in at No. 3 in the Top 10 listing of cities with the most book settings with 953. The Land of Lincoln also has 1,297 books set within the state making it No. 5 overall.

Several popular books are set within the Windy City including Erik Larson's, "The Devil in the White City," Audrey Niffenegger's, "The Time Traveler's Wife," Stephen King's horror classic, "It," and the sci-fi hit that also found success on the big screen, Veronica Roth's "Divergent."

Missouri's city with the most book setting goes to St. Louis with 23 settings. The Show-Me State also has 524 book settings. "The Lightning Thief (Percy Jackson and the Olympians, No. 1)" by Rick Riordan brings a storyline to the Gateway City, and of course, the writings of Mark Twain are based in his boyhood home of Hannibal, however, readers should know that the town of Tom Sawyer and Huckleberry Finn in the novels is referred to as St. Petersburg.

Readers will find a lot of books taking place in the Great Lakes State of Michigan with 746 books set there. Several romance, mystery and thriller novels can be found with a Michigan setting with the top city with book settings going to Motown itself, Detroit with 158 settings.

Josh Malerman's "Bird Box" is the top thriller based in Detroit, while the cozy little beach town of Manistee is the setting for "A Final Crossing: Murder on the S.S. Badger" by Richard L. Baldwin in the mystery category, and his book "The Marina Murders" is also a top thriller. Nearby Ludington also gives readers a romantic adventure in "Love Means... No Shame," by Andrew Grey.