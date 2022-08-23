New electric vehicle tax credits raise talk of trade war

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new tax credit for U.S. buyers of qualifying electric vehicles made in North America has ignited the specter of a trade war as a domestic imperative of the Biden administration and Democrats collides with the complex realities of globalization.
Democrats included the credit in the expansive climate and health care policy law passed earlier this month as a way to incentivize domestic battery and electric vehicle production. But manufacturers in Europe and South Korea, which sell millions of vehicles in the U.S., have threatened to lodge legal complaints with the World Trade Organization.