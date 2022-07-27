New UK rail strike brings train services to a crawl July 27, 2022 Updated: July 27, 2022 4:31 a.m.
1 of8 Passengers stand on the concourse viewing the departures board at Waterloo station as union members take part in a fresh strike over jobs, pay and conditions, in London, Wednesday July 27, 2022. (James Manning/PA via AP) James Manning/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 A view of Southeastern trains in sidings near Ashford railway station as members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) begin fresh nationwide strikes in a bitter dispute over pay, jobs and conditions, in Kent, England, Wednesday July 27, 2022. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP) Gareth Fuller/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 Members of the Transport Salaried Staffs' Association (TSSA) and the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) are joined by their families on the picket line outside London Euston train station as union members take part in a fresh strike over jobs, pay and conditions, Wednesday July 27, 2022. (Aaron Chown/PA via AP) Aaron Chown/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 General Secretary Mick Lynch, centre and Eddie Dempsey, centre right, Assistant General Secretary, of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT), stand outside London Euston train station as union members take part in a fresh strike over jobs, pay and conditions, Wednesday July 27, 2022. (Aaron Chown/PA via AP) Aaron Chown/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) stand on the picket line outside Bristol Temple Meads train station as union members take part in a fresh strike over jobs, pay and conditions, in Bristol, England, Wednesday July 27, 2022. (Ben Birchall/PA via AP) Ben Birchall/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
LONDON (AP) — Britain’s railway network ground to a crawl on Wednesday after 40,000 staff walked off the job in a dispute over jobs, pay and working conditions. Train companies said only about a fifth of services across the country were due to run.
The 24-hour strike by cleaners, signalers, maintenance workers and station staff comes a month after the country’s most disruptive rail walkout in three decades brought trains to a halt across the U.K at the start of the summer holiday season.