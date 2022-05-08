New Mexico residents brace for extreme wildfire conditions CEDAR ATTANASIO and BRIAN MELLEY, Associated Press May 8, 2022 Updated: May 8, 2022 12:51 a.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of24 Wildland firefighters from several agencies throughout the country wait along state road 283 to be sent into the Hermits Peak and Calf Canyon Fires burning just west of Las Vegas, N.M. (Roberto E. Rosales/Albuquerque Journal) Roberto E. Rosales/AP Show More Show Less
2 of24 A new plume of smoke is rising from the Hermits Peak and Calf Canyon Fires burning just west of Las Vegas, N.M., Saturday, May 7, 2022. (Roberto E. Rosales/The Albuquerque Journal via AP) Roberto E. Rosales/AP Show More Show Less 3 of24
4 of24 Gabriella Duran, far right, and local volunteers at the Mora Head Start building, help sort through food donated to families choosing to remain in Mora, N.M., on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, where firefighters have been battling the Hermit's Peak and Calf Canyon fire for weeks. Weather conditions described as potentially historic are on tap for New Mexico on Saturday, May 7, and over the next several days as the largest fire burning in the U.S. chews through more tinder-dry mountainsides. (Jim Weber/Santa Fe New Mexican via AP) Jim Weber/AP Show More Show Less
5 of24 Twisted metal roofing and ashes remain of the Pendaries Village & Golf Resort restaurant and clubhouse in the evacuation area near Mora, N.M., on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, where firefighters have been battling the Hermit's Peak and Calf Canyon fire for weeks. Weather conditions described as potentially historic are on tap for New Mexico on Saturday, May 7, and over the next several days as the largest fire burning in the U.S. chews through more tinder-dry mountainsides. (Jim Weber/Santa Fe New Mexican via AP) Jim Weber/AP Show More Show Less 6 of24
7 of24 Twisted metal roofing and ashes remain of the Pendaries Village & Golf Resort restaurant and clubhouse in the evacuation area near Mora, N.M., Wednesday, May 4, 2022, where firefighters have been battling the Hermit's Peak and Calf Canyon fire for weeks. Weather conditions described as potentially historic are on tap for New Mexico on Saturday, May 7, and over the next several days as the largest fire burning in the U.S. chews through more tinder-dry mountainsides. (Jim Weber/Santa Fe New Mexican via AP) Jim Weber/AP Show More Show Less
8 of24 Gabriella Duran helps at the Mora Head Start building sort through food donated to families choosing to remain in Mora, N.M., on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Weather conditions described as potentially historic are on tap for New Mexico on Saturday, May 7, and over the next several days as the largest fire burning in the U.S. chews through more tinder-dry mountainsides. (Jim Weber/Santa Fe New Mexican via AP) Jim Weber/AP Show More Show Less 9 of24
10 of24 Wind kicks up dust at the fairgrounds as firefighters meet and confer about the wildfire raging on the other side of the hill behind them just outside of Las Vegas, N.M., on Saturday, May 7, 2022. Winds and wildfires have waned in the area allowing some residents to return to their homes, but fire officials are concerned about an uptick in winds forecasted for Saturday and Sunday. Cedar Attanasio Show More Show Less
11 of24 Burned underbrush can be seen across the road from United World College of the American West, a boarding school evacuated due to wildfires as seen outside Las Vegas, N.M., on Saturday, May 7, 2022. School officials were able to visit the grounds earlier this week after winds and fires waned. Students at the boarding school, most of whom are from overseas, have been moved to a summer camp outside Santa Fe, N.M. Cedar Attanasio Show More Show Less 12 of24
13 of24 Blackened tombstones and statues stand at the Rociada Cemetery after fire tore through the area in the evacuation area near Mora, N.M., on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, where firefighters have been battling the Hermit's Peak and Calf Canyon fire for weeks. Many residents have resisted the evacuation orders opting to stay and protect their homes to face nature's fury. Weather conditions described as potentially historic are on tap for New Mexico on Saturday, May 7 and over the next several days as the largest fire burning in the U.S. chews through more tinder-dry mountainsides. (Jim Weber/Santa Fe New Mexican via AP) Jim Weber/AP Show More Show Less
14 of24 The United World College of the American West sits empty of students but unharmed, while trees can be seen behind it scorched from Las Vegas, N.M., on Saturday, May 7, 2022. School officials were able to visit the grounds earlier this week after winds and fires waned. Students at the boarding school most of whom are from overseas, have been moved to a summer camp outside Santa Fe, N.M. Cedar Attanasio Show More Show Less 15 of24
16 of24 Johnny Trujillo, 53, talks about battling the blaze that destroyed both his sister's home and his truck in the evacuation area near Mora, N.M., on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, where firefighters have been battling the Hermit's Peak and Calf Canyon fire for weeks. Many residents have resisted the evacuation orders opting to stay and protect their homes to face nature's fury. Weather conditions described as potentially historic are on tap for New Mexico on Saturday, May 7 and over the next several days as the largest fire burning in the U.S. chews through more tinder-dry mountainsides. (Jim Weber/Santa Fe New Mexican via AP) Jim Weber/AP Show More Show Less
17 of24 A flare up near Cleveland, just down 519 from Mora, N.M. darkens the sky on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, where firefighters have been battling the Hermit's Peak and Calf Canyon fire for weeks. Weather conditions described as potentially historic are on tap for New Mexico on Saturday, May 7, and over the next several days as the largest fire burning in the U.S. chews through more tinder-dry mountainsides. (Jim Weber/Santa Fe New Mexican via AP) Jim Weber/AP Show More Show Less 18 of24
19 of24 Firehoses lay on the ground in the evacuation area near Mora, N.M., on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, where firefighters have been battling the Hermit's Peak and Calf Canyon fire for weeks. Weather conditions described as potentially historic are on tap for New Mexico on Saturday, May 7, and over the next several days as the largest fire burning in the U.S. chews through more tinder-dry mountainsides. (Jim Weber/Santa Fe New Mexican via AP) Jim Weber/AP Show More Show Less
20 of24 Wildfire evacuee Domingo Martinez gets a haircut from Jessica Aragón outside an emergency shelter in Las Vegas, N.M., on Saturday, May 7, 2022. Martinez left his home in a wooded rural area northwest of Las Vegas and stayed in a safer neighborhood with his son. The people lined up behind him are meeting with federal officials for help with assistance claims. Cedar Attanasio Show More Show Less 21 of24
22 of24 Wildfire evacuees Paul T. Vigil, center left, and Domingo Martinez, both of Manuelitas, N.M., greet each other at a shelter and supply depot at a middle school in Las Vegas, N.M., on Saturday, May 7, 2022. Vigil has slept at the shelter for the past 15 days and helped volunteers loading and unloading supplies. Martinez is staying with his son and came to the shelter for a haircut. Cedar Attanasio Show More Show Less
23 of24 Liz Birmingham, 66, trains her dog Ciel at a class outside the Carnegie Library in Las Vegas, N.M., on Saturday, May 7, 2022. She said living in the city unnerving, as smoke and fire fluctuate with the winds, and some neighborhoods have been under evacuation advisories. The blue sky on the left is typical of New Mexico, while the haze on the right is from smoke from wildfires that have raged for over two weeks. Cedar Attanasio Show More Show Less
24 of24
LAS VEGAS, N.M. (AP) — With the worst of the thick wildfire smoke having blown out of town, residents of this small northern New Mexico city tried to recapture a sense of normalcy Saturday as their rural neighbors hunkered down amid predictions of extreme fire conditions.
Shops and restaurants reopened, the historic center was no longer just populated by firefighters, but there was a widely felt sense of anxiety, loss, and wariness of what lay ahead.
Written By
CEDAR ATTANASIO and BRIAN MELLEY