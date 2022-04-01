Nevada mom jailed, accused of trying to kill infant daughter

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A 23-year-old southern Nevada woman is facing attempted murder and child abuse charges after authorities said she tried to suffocate her newborn daughter on the way to the hospital with family members worried about the baby’s condition.

Ashley Hollingsworth, of Primm, was arrested Wednesday after Las Vegas police were called Sunday to a hospital where she allegedly left the infant, ran away, and was found later with a head wound and bloody pants — telling officers she had been beaten with a rock.