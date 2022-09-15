Nevada looks to conservation as the Colorado River dwindles DANIEL ROTHBERG, The Nevada Independent Sep. 15, 2022 Updated: Sep. 15, 2022 10:14 a.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of15 Visitors to Las Vegas Boat Harbor stand on the dock on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. Unlike other states of the Colorado River Basin, Nevada has one main river user: Las Vegas. (Jeff Scheid/The Nevada Independent via AP) Jeff Scheid/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 Dry cracked land that was once under water at Lake Mead Marina is visible on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. Negotiations over the Colorado River have become increasingly difficult for the seven states that rely on the shrinking river and its reservoirs, including Lake Mead, which is dropping to critically low levels. (Jeff Scheid/The Nevada Independent via AP) Jeff Scheid/AP Show More Show Less 3 of15
4 of15 A truck tire once in the water as part of a marina sits on dry ground as water levels have dropped near the Callville Bay Resort & Marina in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, near Boulder City, Nev. Negotiations over the Colorado River have become increasingly difficult for the seven states that rely on the shrinking river and its reservoirs, including Lake Mead, which is dropping to critically low levels. John Locher/AP Show More Show Less
5 of15 The Las Vegas Wash passes through the 2,900 acre Clark County Wetland Park on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Clark County, Nev. The Las Vegas Wash, the water running through this channel is a crucial part of how Nevada has managed to keep its net Colorado River use below its allocation, despite booming population growth and two decades of persistent drought, worsened by a changing climate. (Jeff Scheid/The Nevada Independent via AP) Jeff Scheid/AP Show More Show Less 6 of15
7 of15 Cyclists move through the 2,900 acre Clark County Wetland Park on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Clark County, Nev. The Las Vegas Wash, that runs through the park, is a crucial part of how Nevada has managed to keep its net Colorado River use below its allocation, despite booming population growth and two decades of persistent drought, worsened by a changing climate. (Jeff Scheid/The Nevada Independent via AP) Jeff Scheid/AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 Floating boat docks sit on dry ground as water levels have dropped near the Callville Bay Resort & Marina in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, near Boulder City, Nev. Negotiations over the Colorado River have become increasingly difficult for the seven states that rely on the shrinking river and its reservoirs, including Lake Mead, which is dropping to critically low levels. John Locher/AP Show More Show Less 9 of15
10 of15 A video image of David Johnson, Deputy General Manager of Southern Nevada Water Authority, speaks about Lake Mead water levels during Preview Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. Negotiations over the Colorado River have become increasingly difficult for the seven states that rely on the shrinking river and its reservoirs, including Lake Mead, which is dropping to critically low levels. (Jeff Scheid/The Nevada Independent via AP) Jeff Scheid/AP Show More Show Less
11 of15 Construction for a multi-unit housing is underway in south Las Vegas valley on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Las Vegas is reliant on the Colorado River. It's the source of about 90 percent of the city's water supply. (Jeff Scheid/The Nevada Independent via AP) Jeff Scheid/AP Show More Show Less 12 of15
13 of15 FILE - A person is reflected in a window as they walk across Hoover Dam at Lake Mead, June 26, 2022, near Boulder City, Nev. Negotiations over the Colorado River have become increasingly difficult for the seven states that rely on the shrinking river and its reservoirs, including Lake Mead, which is dropping to critically low levels. John Locher/AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 Bird watchers stand on the Big Weir Bridge at the 2,900 acre Clark County Wetland Park on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Clark County, Nev. The Las Vegas Wash, that runs through the park, is a crucial part of how Nevada has managed to keep its net Colorado River use below its allocation, despite booming population growth and two decades of persistent drought, worsened by a changing climate. (Jeff Scheid/The Nevada Independent via AP) Jeff Scheid/AP Show More Show Less
15 of15
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Only a few miles from the Las Vegas Strip, in the Mojave Desert, is an unlikely scene: A county park with walking trails and thick vegetation that circles a vibrant rush of flowing water.
Known as the Las Vegas Wash, the water running through this channel is a crucial part of how Nevada has managed to keep its net Colorado River use below its allocation, despite booming population growth and two decades of persistent drought, worsened by a changing climate.
Written By
DANIEL ROTHBERG