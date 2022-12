OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska health officials are urging people to avoid eating alfalfa sprouts after linking 15 cases of salmonella to them.

Most of the cases have been found in the Omaha area and officials have linked them to several different restaurants and several grocery store chains. Epidemiologist Justin Frederick with the Douglas County Health Department said Tuesday that investigators haven't yet determined the specific source of the illnesses other then to link them to alfalfa sprouts.