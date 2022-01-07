NYC mayor names former police official to public safety job

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams named a former high-ranking police official whose phone was once wiretapped in a federal corruption investigation as his deputy mayor for public safety on Friday, reviving a position not seen in the Big Apple since the early 1990s. At the same time, Adams appointed his own brother to a prominent role in the police department.
Former NYPD Chief of Department Phillip Banks confirmed his selection as deputy mayor for public safety in a guest essay Friday in the New York Daily News. The move had been widely anticipated since Adams’ election, but wasn’t among an initial wave of appointments.