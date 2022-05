NEW YORK (AP) — A gun buyback program has netted dozens of weapons in New York City, where authorities are battling a wave of gun violence.

Police and prosecutors said 69 guns were turned in anonymously on Saturday at the event at a Brooklyn church, no questions asked. In exchange, people received $200 gift cards - paid for with drug and gambling forfeiture - and iPads donated by the owner of the iconic cheesecake maker Junior’s restaurant.