NY probe found potential crimes. Why isn't Trump in cuffs? MICHAEL R. SISAK and BERNARD CONDON, Associated Press Sep. 22, 2022 Updated: Sep. 22, 2022 7:05 p.m.
FILE - Donald Trump, right, sits with his children, from left, Eric Trump, Donald Trump Jr., and Ivanka Trump during a groundbreaking ceremony for the Trump International Hotel on July 23, 2014, in Washington. New York’s attorney general sued former President Donald Trump and his company on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, alleging business fraud involving some of their most prized assets, including properties in Manhattan, Chicago and Washington, D.C. Evan Vucci/AP
NEW YORK (AP) — New York’s attorney general says her three-year investigation of former President Donald Trump uncovered potential crimes in the way he ran his real estate empire, including allegations of bank and insurance fraud.
So why isn’t Trump being prosecuted?
Written By
MICHAEL R. SISAK and BERNARD CONDON