NY Legislature poised to protect reproductive, gender rights

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York’s Legislature is poised to take another step Tuesday toward adopting a constitutional amendment that would bar discrimination based on “pregnancy outcomes” or “gender expression” — provisions intended to protect abortion rights and a person’s right to seek gender-affirming care.
In a pair of afternoon votes, the state's Senate and Assembly are expected to approve an expansion of the state constitution’s Equal Protection Amendment. That would clear the way for the amendment to go before voters in a referendum in 2024.