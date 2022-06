RENO, Nev. (AP) — Citing unprecedented growth in the Reno-Sparks area in recent years, the state's largest electric utility is seeking its first general rate increase in more than a decade in northern Nevada.

If approved by state regulators, NV Energy says the average residential customer in northern Nevada would see their electric bill rise 8.12%, or about $8.71 per month, effective Jan. 1, 2023.