NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week The Associated Press April 8, 2022 Updated: April 8, 2022 10:42 a.m.
1 of3 FILE - In this April 26, 2021 file photo, a nursing student administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center at UNLV, in Las Vegas. On Friday, April 8, 2022, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly claiming COVID-19 vaccines are causing a form of AIDS that is not related to HIV, long established as the cause of acquired immunodeficiency syndrome. John Locher/AP Show More Show Less
2 of3 FILE - The lights of the Capitol dome shine as lawmakers work into the night in Sacramento, Calif., Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. On Friday, April 8, 2022, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly claiming a California bill would allow mothers to kill their babies up to seven days after birth. Rich Pedroncelli/AP Show More Show Less
A roundup of some of the most popular but completely untrue stories and visuals of the week. None of these are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media. The Associated Press checked them out. Here are the facts:
