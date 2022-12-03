NM relaxes testing for students on track to graduate in 2024

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico is relaxing requirements for some high school students by eliminating the need to pass standardized tests as a way to demonstrate they're ready to graduate, the state Public Education Department said.

The announcement made this week applies to students on track to graduate in 2024. While the students still must take the tests, their scores won't serve as a measure of whether they're eligible to graduate, said Lynn Vasquez, who directs the Assessment and Learning Management System.