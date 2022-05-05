NC state employees getting extra day off for booster shot

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina state employees will get an extra day of vacation for receiving a COVID-19 booster, Gov. Roy Cooper announced Wednesday as state government uses a new incentive to increase vaccination rates.

Cooper signed an executive order that provides the leave to permanent, probationary or time-limited workers whose Cabinet-level agencies report to him. The extra time off will be given to those who have already received the first COVID-19 booster or those who show documentation by Aug. 31 of receiving one.