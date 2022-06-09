NC Democrats, gun-control advocates again seek GOP action

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Democratic legislators and gun-control advocates pleaded Thursday for Republicans to allow debate and pass measures they say would keep weapons out of the hands of young people and those with mental illness.
Renewing their calls for additional gun restrictions following recent mass shootings at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York, and a school in Uvalde, Texas, speakers at a Legislative Building news conference criticized GOP leaders for failing to act on their proposals years ago.