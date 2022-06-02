N. Korea criticized as it takes helm of UN disarmament body

GENEVA (AP) — Dozens of mostly Western countries criticized North Korean “reckless actions” in its weapons programs as its government on Friday took over the rotating presidency of the U.N.-backed Conference on Disarmament.
After North Korea’s ambassador opened a new session of the 65-nation body, Australian Ambassador Amanda Gorely read a joint statement by 48 countries plus the European Union that expressed concerns about North Korea’s nuclear weapons and ballistic missile capabilities and activities, including reports that it may be preparing to conduct a seventh nuclear test.