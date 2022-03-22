Murder charges filed in I-95 crash that killed troopers, man

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A woman has been charged with third-degree murder and vehicular homicide while driving under the influence in an early morning crash on a Philadelphia interstate that claimed the lives of two Pennsylvania troopers and a civilian.
State police said Tuesday that the charges against 21-year-old Jayana Tanae Webb of Eagleville would also include second-degree manslaughter of a law enforcement officer, involuntary manslaughter, recklessly endangering another person and driving under the influence.