Murdaugh accomplice seeks retrial after fraud conviction

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The banker recently convicted on six counts of wire and bank fraud — including helping since- disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh in taking of money from clients' legal settlements — wants a retrial, The State reported Wednesday.

Former Palmetto State Bank CEO Russell Laffitte filed a motion Tuesday seeking a hearing over “jury issues” related to his November trial, according to The State. It was the first trial related to the sprawling Murdaugh legal drama that has captivated true-crime audiences worldwide.