LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Boxing great Muhammad Ali would be 80 this month, and the center in Kentucky that bears his name said a virtual celebration is planned next week.

The one-hour program on Wednesday will include an introduction by his widow, Lonnie Ali. Guest speakers will include PBS filmmaker Ken Burns, Muhammad Ali's daughter Hana Ali and others, the Ali Center said. Burns will share some comments and a segment from his PBS documentary, “Muhammad Ali.”