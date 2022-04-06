More Western sanctions to hit Russia after Bucha killings

BRUSSELS (AP) — The United States, United Kingdom and the European Union were set Wednesday to impose new punishing sanctions targeting Russia, including a ban on all new investment in the country, after evidence of torture and killings emerged in recent days from a town outside of Kyiv.
The Associated Press has seen dozens of dead bodies around the town of Bucha while Ukrainian officials have said the bodies of at least 410 civilians have been found in towns around the Ukrainian capital city that were recaptured from Russian forces.