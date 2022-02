MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — A moose on the loose in a Massachusetts city was tranquilized Tuesday and moved to a a more appropriate setting, state wildlife officials said.

The moose spotted roaming around Marlborough was tranquilized by the Massachusetts Environmental Police at about 10 a.m. and taken to a wildlife management area in northern Worcester County, Martin Feehan, a deer-moose biologist for Mass. Wildlife told The MetroWest Daily News.