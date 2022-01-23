Montana ski town hosts military members who served in Kabul

WHITEFISH, Mont. (AP) — Carlin Houston, a 23-year-old paratrooper with the U.S. Army’s 501st Airborne Infantry Regiment, traversed the slopes of Big Mountain with relative ease, looking every bit the part of a seasoned snowboarder — Flylow jacket, baggy Goretex pants, mirrored goggles — despite having never set foot on snow.
Born and raised in Texas and following in the footsteps of the three generations of Houston men before him, the young servicemember enlisted in the military shortly after graduating from high school. He’s dutifully served his country ever since, having twice deployed overseas, including last summer when he assisted with the large-scale evacuations and airlifts at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, a military operation that captivated the world as U.S. forces ended their presence in the two-decade conflict.