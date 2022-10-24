Mom says she hopes toddler alive as police search for body

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The mother of a missing Georgia toddler presumed dead by police said Monday that she still hopes her son will be found “happy and alive” as investigators search a landfill for the child's remains.
Nearly three weeks have passed since Leilani Simon called police to report her son, 20-month-old Quinton Simon, was missing from his playpen at their home just outside Savannah. Though police have named her as a suspect in her son's death and disappearance, the boy's mother said she doesn't know what happened to him.