Mom, 8-year-old son, shooter dead in Alabama murder-suicide

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama woman and her 8-year-old son were victims early Thursday of a double murder-suicide, authorities said.
The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office responded at 3 a.m. to a shooting call at Hinton Place in Tuscaloosa. Once there, Capt. Jack Kennedy said witnesses reported Darrin Patton Jr., 34, had possibly shot his girlfriend inside the home during a domestic dispute, al.com reported. Authorities could not contact anyone inside the home so the sheriff’s office tactical unit was called to make entry. Once inside, deputies found Derika Shanice McGhee, 29, and her 8-year-old son, Aiden Carter Williams, both dead.