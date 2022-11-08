Missouri voters filling 2 open seats in Congress

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri voters will elect new members of Congress during Tuesday’s general election to fill seats held by outgoing Republican U.S. Reps. Vicky Hartzler and Billy Long, and conservative Republicans are favored to win the districts.
Former Kansas City morning news anchor Republican Mark Alford faces Democrat Jack Truman in the race for Hartzler’s north-central Missouri 4th District seat. GOP state Sen. Eric Burlison and Democratic baker Kristen Radaker-Sheafer are vying for Long’s southwestern 7th District seat.