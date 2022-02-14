Missouri lawmaker's narcotics license placed on probation

A Missouri lawmaker who is charged in a fraud scheme involving medical treatments in her job as a physician assistant reached a settlement with the state health department that puts her narcotics license on probation for three years.
The agreement with state Rep. Tricia Derges, first reported Monday by the Missouri Independent, was reached Jan. 28 but not announced. Her attorney, Al Watkins, provided The Associated Press with a copy of the deal with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services' Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs.