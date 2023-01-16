Mississippi bill filings: Medicaid, initiatives, elections

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi legislators had a light workload the first two weeks of their three-month session, but they are about to get busy debating proposals that could affect health care, voting rights and other issues.
Monday was the deadline to file general bills. House and Senate committees face a Jan. 31 deadline to consider bills filed in their own chamber. Bills that survive will then face a Feb. 9 deadline for consideration in the full House or Senate. Then the two chambers will exchange bills for more work.