Authorities search for girl, charge her father with assault

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The father of a New Hampshire girl who police believe was last seen in 2019 at age 5, but who wasn't reported missing until the end of last year, has been arrested on several charges, including one accusing him of failing to have her in his custody, police said in court documents released Wednesday.
Manchester police set up a 24-hour tip line this week and offered cash rewards in an effort to find Harmony Montgomery. They said they were working with the state Division for Children, Youth and Families and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to find her.