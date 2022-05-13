Minnesota GOP seeks victory as convention opens in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (AP) — All eyes were on the governor's race as Minnesota Republicans convened Friday to endorse a candidate to challenge Democratic incumbent Gov. Tim Walz in the November election.
Dr. Scott Jensen, a vaccine skeptic and former state senator; former Senate Majority Leader Gazelka; and outsider Kendall Qualls were among the top candidates heading into the convention, where the 2,200 delegates must complete their work by a 6 p.m. Saturday deadline for vacating the Rochester Mayo Civic Center.