Minneapolis cop seeks dismissal of charges in fatal pursuit

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A former Minneapolis police officer has asked a judge to dismiss charges that he killed a man during a high-speed chase, saying the pursuit was justified.

Prosecutors charged Brian Cummings in October with second-degree manslaughter and criminal vehicular homicide in the July death of Leneal Frazier. He was the uncle of Darnella Frazier, who shot the cellphone video of George Floyd’s death. Authorities have said Cummings was chasing two suspected robbers when he crashed into Leneal Frazier's SUV.