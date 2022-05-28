Minneapolis agrees to pay $1.2M to people injured by police

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minneapolis City Council has approved $1.2 million in legal settlements with two people injured by police during protests following the death of George Floyd at the hands of officers two years ago.

The settlements with St. Paul resident Virgil Lee Jackson Jr. and Nashville freelance photographer Linda Tirado mean the city has agreed to pay a total of $5.4 million to settle federal civil rights lawsuits over injuries caused by police in May 2020, Minnesota Public Radio reports.