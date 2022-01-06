Minivans regaining popularity according to report

Honda Press Photo

It is sometimes said that numbers don't lie and what's old is new again. According to a report from Cox Automotive, the minivan — yes, you read that correctly — is regaining popularity as Autotrader reports sales grew by 84% during the second quarter of 2021.

Call it a need for more space, or blame it on the '80s and '90s kids that went everywhere from soccer practice to Disney World in their family van and now want one of their own to transport their own kids. Nonetheless, the minivan just might be making a comeback.