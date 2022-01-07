As omicron spreads, Europe scrambles to shore up health care MIKE CORDER, Associated Press Jan. 7, 2022 Updated: Jan. 7, 2022 1:16 p.m.
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Troops have been deployed to London hospitals. Health care workers infected with COVID-19 are treating patients in France. The Netherlands is under a lockdown, and tented field hospitals have gone up in Sicily.
Nations across Europe are scrambling to prop up health systems strained by staff shortages blamed on the new, highly transmissible omicron variant of the coronavirus, which is sending a wave of infections crashing over the continent.