Gabi Aymat/Getty Images/iStockphoto

According to new data, Michigan is ranked at number four among states that have seen an increase in camping during the past few years.

Michigan camping saw a 229.1% increase in popularity from 2015 to 2020 with a total increase of 36,312 camping reservations over this span of time, according to the website Outdoorsy, which compiled and analyzed information from Recreation.gov to put together this ranking.