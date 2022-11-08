Michigan's new districts produce tossup congressional races

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Democrats hope to pick up a Michigan congressional seat Tuesday anchored in a longtime GOP stronghold where a little-known Donald Trump supporter ousted an establishment Republican who voted to impeach the former president.
John Gibbs, a former Trump administration official, unseated Rep. Peter Meijer in the Republican primary for Michigan's 3rd District in August. Meijer was among 10 House Republicans who backed Trump's removal after the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.